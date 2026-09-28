Moldova finds drone wreckage near Ukrainian border

Moldovan border police have found parts of a drone in the Stefan-Voda region, near the border with Ukraine, „Ukrinform“ reported, citing local media, BTA reports.

The wreckage was spotted by a border patrol following a report from residents of the area. Authorities immediately cordoned off the area and began an investigation into the origin of the aircraft and the circumstances surrounding its crash.

The border police are working with other competent institutions and are in contact with Ukrainian authorities. Residents are urged not to approach or touch any remains of drones, ammunition or other unknown objects, but to report them to the services.

The incident comes hours after the Moldovan Ministry of Defense reported a violation of the country's airspace. According to the department, an aircraft entered Moldovan airspace near the village of Novokotovsk in Transnistria.

About two minutes later, the object left Moldovan territory, heading towards the Ukrainian city of Pervomaisk. Its trajectory then continued towards the village of Limanske in the Odessa region.

Moldovan authorities are continuing to clarify whether the discovered remains are related to the previously recorded violation of airspace.