Pope Leo XIV arrives in Metz with a message for peace and Europe

Pope Leo XIV arrived this morning in Metz - the third and final stop of his visit to France. The main highlight of his program is a speech dedicated to peace and the future of Europe, reported “Agence France-Presse“, quoted by BTA.

The Holy Father will meet with French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez, then visit the “Robert Schuman“ congress center. There he will deliver his speech in the presence of President Emmanuel Macron.

Later, the Pope will celebrate a mass at the “Saint-Etienne Cathedral“. Macron will also attend the service, and will also participate in the official ceremony of sending Leo XIV away from France.

The French presidency announced that Macron had changed his schedule specifically for the pope's visit, in order to attend both the liturgy and the ceremony of sending him away from French territory.