Relations between Russia and Serbia will continue to develop constructively regardless of political changes in Belgrade, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by “Interfax“, reports Focus.

When asked whether Moscow expects to maintain its close relations with Serbia and with a possible successor to Aleksandar Vucic, Peskov said that the Kremlin does not expect a change in the development of bilateral ties.

According to him, relations between the two countries are not determined solely by individual political figures and cover a wide range of areas.

“Relations between Russia and Serbia go far beyond just individual individuals. "That is why we are convinced that our relations will continue to develop very constructively in every possible area," Peskov said.