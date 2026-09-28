Russia plans to test a new ballistic missile with a range of up to 800 km

Russia plans to conduct tests of a new type of ballistic missile with a range of up to 800 kilometers by the end of 2026, the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reports, News.bg reports.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Moscow intends to simultaneously increase the production of ballistic missiles. The data was provided in response to a request from UNIAN.

The GUR indicates that Russia continues to modernize its missile arsenal after the termination of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which banned ground-based ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometers.

Ukrainian intelligence associates the designation “Iskander-1000“ with a modernized version of the 9M723 ballistic missile. For the already developed modification 9M723-2, the GUR indicates a range of up to 550 kilometers, compared to about 390 kilometers for the standard 9M723-1.

According to the GUR, it was this modernized missile that was first used in a strike on Kiev in the summer. It is part of the Bora-M missile complex.

The range of up to 800 kilometers refers to a new type of missile, which, according to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia plans to test by the end of the year. There is no independent confirmation that a missile with such a range has already been put into combat use.

The GUR also claims that Russia is experiencing difficulties in producing the 9M723 and points to Moscow's interest in North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles as a sign of this.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the development of the new versions is part of Russia's broader efforts to increase the production and capabilities of its ballistic arsenal.