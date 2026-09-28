National Academy of Sciences in Kiev hit by Russian drone

A Russian drone hit the building of the Ukrainian National Academy of Sciences in the center of Kiev, killing one person and injuring three others, Ukrinform and Reuters reported, citing Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

“In the Shevchenkivskyi district of central Kiev, a drone hit a non-residential building. A fire broke out. Emergency services are on their way to the scene“, Klitschko wrote in a post on Telegram.

The press service of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine (NASU) reported that a Russian drone directly hit the NASU building, which is located in the center of Kiev.

Earlier today, a Russian drone also fell on the territory of a non-residential complex in the Obolonskyi district of Kiev, Ukrinform recalls.