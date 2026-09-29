Pope Leo XIV: AI risks are not 'fake news'

Pope Leo XIV said that concerns about artificial intelligence getting out of control are not “fake news“ and must be addressed with concrete action. He made the remarks to journalists on his way back from France after being asked what the United States and China should do to prevent possible catastrophic consequences of the technology's development.

“We cannot just sit back and pretend that nothing is happening,” the pope said.

Leo XIV said he was not panicking, but he said the warnings of experts and specialists in artificial intelligence should not be dismissed. "I don't think it's fake news," he said, adding that such claims could be spread by people trying to gain financial or other benefits.

The debate over control of technology

The pope's statement comes amid disagreements between Washington and representatives of the technology sector over the pace of development and regulation of AI. US President Donald Trump has previously described as a hoax concerns that the technology could get out of control. He supports the accelerated development of artificial intelligence and often says that the US must get ahead of China in the technological race.

Trump has described attempts to limit AI as part of a conspiracy by his political opponents. At the same time, several major companies in the sector have called for a delay in development so that safety measures can evolve in parallel with the technology.

The CEO of “Antropik“ Dario Amodei warned that within 6 to 12 months, artificial intelligence could become capable of managing a “swarm“ of agents that could take control of the entire internet. This is his warning about a possible scenario, not a confirmed development.

Call for common rules

Leo XIV also drew attention to the information that “Nvidia“ is introducing safeguards in AI systems. However, he noted that the company has so far resisted external regulation of the technology's development.

The pope called on political leaders, leading figures in the AI industry, public organizations and associations to discuss both current developments and possible future scenarios. He said he was "relatively optimistic" about finding solutions if participants were not guided solely by questions of power and technological primacy.

Leo XIV identified artificial intelligence as one of the greatest challenges facing humanity in the days after his election. His first encyclical was dedicated to AI and the protection of humans in the conditions of rapid technological development.

Sources: BTA