Seoul threatens North Korea with retaliation over border blast

South Korea has warned North Korea that it may take “appropriate measures” if an investigation confirms that a North Korean mine caused an explosion in the Demilitarized Zone. Three South Korean soldiers were injured in the incident.

Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Lieutenant General Kwon De-won said that available evidence points to a mine planted by North Korean troops. "Given the crater of the explosion, the nature of the fire marks and the extent of the damage, the evidence strongly points to North Korean mines," he said.

Two mines detonated

The explosion occurred on September 21, about 10 meters south of the military demarcation line. South Korean soldiers and the United Nations Command were conducting a joint inspection to clear routes.

The inspection was aimed at determining whether North Korea had illegally mined South Korean territory. Suspicions in Seoul arose after changes in the terrain near the demarcation line.

Three mines were found at the site. Two of them exploded, and the third was found unexploded about one meter from the explosion site as the soldiers retreated.

Two of the South Korean soldiers were seriously injured, and a third was slightly injured. All three were hospitalized.

Seoul to await final investigation

Kwon said that if it is proven that the explosion was caused by mines planted by North Korean forces, the incident would be classified as an “overt attack“. He said the South Korean soldiers were carrying out legitimate tasks south of the military demarcation line.

If the final investigation confirms that it was caused by mines planted by North Korean troops, the responsibility will be entirely on North Korea. Our military will take appropriate and relevant measures.

The final results of the joint investigation by South Korea and the UN Command will be announced later. The South Korean military has indicated that it will discuss possible actions against Pyongyang after the inspection is completed.

At this time, North Korea's involvement has not been definitively established. South Korea's position is based on analysis of the crater, fire traces, the extent of the damage, and the mines found.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda, Yonhap, NK News