105 million euros is not new EU aid to Slovakia

There is no confirmation that the European Union is sending 105 million euros to Slovakia for weapons for Ukraine. The amount is related to Bratislava's commitment to a NATO package to support Kiev, announced in July 2024, and not a new payment from the EU budget to the Slovak government.

The then Slovak President Peter Pellegrini said that the country was ready to contribute nearly 105 million euros to NATO's financial package for Ukraine, the total amount of which was 40 billion dollars. Bratislava's condition was that this expenditure be accounted for within the framework of national defense spending related to the commitment of 2% of gross domestic product.

This means that the amount is not declared as a transfer from the EU to Slovakia, nor as a new European fund for the purchase of weapons by the Slovak state.

What the EU actually finances

The European Commission approved a €6.1 billion package of defense supplies to Ukraine in August 2026. The funds are intended for air and missile defense systems, missiles, ammunition and radars. "Today we approved €6.1 billion to help Ukraine purchase defence equipment," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

On 23 April 2026, the EU Council also approved a €90 billion loan for Ukraine's most urgent budgetary and defence needs in 2026 and 2027. Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary are not participating in the enhanced cooperation under this financial mechanism.

Slovak government position

In July 2026, Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár stated that the country would not provide military assistance or military financing to Ukraine from the reserves of the Slovak Armed Forces. "Slovakia will not provide military assistance or any military financing to Ukraine," Blanár said. According to him, Bratislava will continue with humanitarian and non-lethal support.

Separately, Slovakia has unresolved claims for 451.6 million euros for military assistance already provided under the European Peace Support Mechanism, STVR reported, citing the Slovak Ministry of Defense. These claims are related to compensation for past deliveries and do not equal the amount of 105 million euros.

Thus, the claim about “105 million euros from the EU to Slovakia for weapons for Ukraine“ brings together three different topics: Slovakia's commitment to the 2024 NATO package, European financing for Ukrainian defense in 2026, and Bratislava's claims for compensation under the European mechanism.

Sources: STVR, Novini.sk