Rubio: Foreign entity behind alleged plot against RAF base

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that in the alleged plot against the British air base RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire there are “clear indications“ of the intervention of a foreign entity. However, he did not provide evidence or further details, BTA reports.

In an interview with Fox News, Rubio mentioned Iran, recalling threats made by Tehran against American sites around the world. He did not directly blame the Iranian authorities for the incident. Iran categorically denied any connection to the case.

British police said they were investigating the possibility that individuals working for a foreign state were behind the actions. The head of Britain's counter-terrorism police, Lawrence Taylor, said the services were looking at "every possible angle", including the possibility that the suspects were acting as fronts or on behalf of a foreign state.

Five Britons released on bail

The five men, all British citizens aged between 23 and 25 and residents of London, were arrested on Sunday near RAF Fairford on suspicion of explosives offences and preparing a terrorist act. They were later released on police bail but remain under investigation and are under restrictions on their movement and contacts.

The incident was reported after three white vans and masked men were seen in the area of the base. Around 85 households were evacuated as a precaution. After checking the site, the residents were allowed to return to their homes.

RAF Fairford is used by the US military and has been linked to US operations in the Middle East, including strikes against Iran. It is this context that is among the reasons why investigators are also examining a possible connection to a foreign country.

Rubio described the case as “very serious“ and thanked British authorities for their cooperation. He said Washington is in contact with London on the investigation.

British Defense Secretary Wes Streeting said that bail decisions are the responsibility of the police and prosecutors. The investigation is ongoing, and there is currently no official confirmation that Iran or any other foreign country was behind the actions of the five suspects.