Internal analysis: EC ignored warnings against easing car rules after 2035

The European Commission has ignored the recommendations of its own climate experts, who opposed an early easing of carbon emissions rules for new cars. This is according to an internal document obtained by POLITICO through the access to information legislation, News.bg reports.

The analysis was prepared by experts from the Directorate-General for Climate Action“ (DG CLIMA) ahead of a meeting in January 2025 between then-EU Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra and representatives of car manufacturers and parts suppliers.

The experts warn in the document that it is too early to conclude that the 2035 target is unattainable due to the slower growth of electric car sales. They say such conclusions would be premature and would create uncertainty for the market and investors.

The experts have recommended that the Commission stick to the original timetable for reviewing the legislation. They also rejected industry claims that manufacturers could face fines of around €15 billion over the 2025 interim targets. The analysis said this amount would only be possible in an unlikely scenario where companies take no action to reduce emissions.

At the same time, the internal document identifies electrification as key to the competitiveness of the European car industry on the global market.

The review of the rules was originally scheduled for 2026. However, carmakers insisted that it be accelerated because of what they said were weak sales of electric cars and pressure on the European sector.

The Commission subsequently changed course. In December 2025, it proposed that the target for reducing emissions from new cars be 90% by 2035, instead of the current 100%. The remaining 10% could be offset by the use of low-carbon steel, synthetic fuels and biofuels. This would allow a limited number of cars with internal combustion engines to be on the market after 2035.

The proposal is still part of the EU legislative process. The Commission presents the change as a way to ensure greater flexibility and technological neutrality, while maintaining incentives for electrification.

The market data has also changed since the internal analysis was carried out. According to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, sales of electric cars in 2025 have increased significantly.

However, the pressure for even greater flexibility continues. According to POLITICO, Germany is among the countries pushing for changes, along with Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Italy, Poland and Slovakia. The European People's Party (EPP) has a similar position.

For its part, environmental groups warn that a looser regime could weaken incentives to switch to electric vehicles. The car industry and its supporting governments defend the more flexible rules, saying that European manufacturers need to maintain their competitiveness and jobs in the face of increased competition from Chinese companies.

The European Commission declined to comment to POLITICO, saying it does not comment on internal documents and preparatory decisions.