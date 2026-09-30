Putin: Russian budget must be realistic, without "destructive populism"

Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a balanced and realistic federal budget, warning deputies not to allow "destructive populism" when discussing the country's financial plan. He made his speech at the opening of the first session of the State Duma of the ninth convocation, BTA reports.

The budget for the next three years is among the main bills that deputies must consider during the autumn session. According to Putin, resources must be allocated precisely, and expenditures must correspond to current priorities and long-term goals of the state.

The Russian president said that maintaining macroeconomic stability must go hand in hand with financing national projects and federal programs. He assured that social commitments to the population will be fully fulfilled.

Among the priorities that, in his opinion, should find sufficient funds in the budget are measures against demographic decline, improving housing conditions and increasing the well-being of families, especially those with children.

Putin described the Russian financial system and economy as stable, but stressed the need for decisions in these areas to be made carefully and without mistakes.

The president also emphasized long-term economic growth. According to him, the budget should create conditions for the start of a new investment cycle, after the previous one has already ended and a number of investment programs have been implemented.

Putin also called for support for Russian regions, including strengthening their budget sustainability and expanding their tax base.