At least 34 killed in floods, landslides in Nepal

At least 34 people have died and 15 others were injured in floods, landslides and other disasters caused by heavy rains in Nepal in recent days. 11 people remain missing, local authorities said, quoted by DPA, BTA reports.

Landslides caused 23 of the deaths. The remaining victims died in floods, avalanches and other incidents related to severe weather conditions. Nearly 1,200 families have been affected, with hundreds of homes destroyed or damaged. Damage was also caused to agricultural buildings and cultivated fields.

The heavy rainfall is associated with a late monsoon and a low-pressure area that has formed over the Bay of Bengal. According to the meteorological department, the rains are already weakening, but in the coming days, rainfall is still expected in some parts of the country.

The floods have also caused damage to infrastructure. In the western district of Kanchanpur, the rising waters of the Mahakali River damaged the country's largest suspension bridge. The facility was closed to traffic after one of its eight supporting towers collapsed. Local authorities believe that the structure can be rebuilt.

The search continues for people buried by an avalanche at the base camp of Mount Himlung, near the border with Tibet. Of the 16 people who were believed to have been buried, four bodies have been recovered. The National Association of Mountain Guides has called off the search for the remaining 12 people.

Heavy rain and snowfall have disrupted traffic on a number of roads and tourist routes. Authorities have also temporarily suspended expeditions to several mountain peaks on the eve of the traditionally busy autumn climbing season.