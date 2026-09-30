Netanyahu: One pilot on diverted Flydubai flight stabbed the other and appeared to have tried to crash the plane

A Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv was diverted to Saudi Arabia after a serious incident between the two pilots in the cockpit. The plane made several emergency signals and eventually landed safely in Tabuk. All passengers and crew members are safe, BTA reports.

According to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, one pilot attacked and stabbed the other, then probably tried to take control of the plane and crash it. The attacker was detained by Saudi authorities and is being questioned.

Netanyahu said he spoke to a passenger on board who said another crew member was able to stabilize the plane. Both pilots received medical attention after landing.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz described the incident as an alleged attempt at a “jihadist terrorist attack“ and said the attacker likely intended to crash the plane and kill those on board.

These assessments are currently coming from Israeli authorities. Flydubai said the causes and motives for the incident have not yet been established and are being clarified as part of an official investigation. The airline only confirmed that an incident occurred during the flight and that all passengers and crew were safe.

The plane was operating flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv. After the emergency signals were sent, the crew changed course and directed the plane towards Saudi Arabia. The case is under investigation, and the motives for the actions of the attacking pilot have not yet been officially established.