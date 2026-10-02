US government employee arrested on charges of supporting Houthis

US authorities have arrested an Energy Department employee accused of attempting to provide material support to Yemen's Houthis, which the US designates as a foreign terrorist organization. The arrest took place on October 1 in Washington state, the Justice Department announced, BTA reports.

The accused is 51-year-old electrical engineer Ashton Hamed Elaboudi of Richland, Washington. According to court documents, he used his specialized technical knowledge to help improve the Houthis' communications capabilities.

Prosecutors allege that in September 2025, Elaboudi traveled from the United States to Oman and from there entered Yemen with the intention of reaching the Houthi-controlled capital, Sanaa. Upon his return to the United States, he told border authorities that he was in the region on official business. However, his supervisor told investigators that such official travel was not authorized.

According to the FBI, the defendant communicated with an informant posing as a representative of the Houthis and provided him with technical advice, schematics and assistance in testing and modifying communications equipment and power systems.

The investigation also found that Elabudi purchased chemicals and components that authorities believe could be used to make improvised explosive devices, as well as parts for drones and remotely piloted aircraft systems.

“It is alleged that a U.S. government employee traveled abroad and used his specialized knowledge in an attempt to assist the Houthis,“ said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Eisenberg. He added that the accused had acquired materials for explosive devices and drones.

If convicted, Elabudi could face up to 20 years in prison. The Justice Department emphasizes that the charges are only allegations and the accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

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