Dispute in Greece over the agreement with Bulgaria over the remains of Tsar Samuil

The agreement between Greece and Bulgaria on the mutual transfer of historical relics has caused sharp reactions among part of the Greek archaeological community. The criticism is mainly directed at the decision to return 48 religious and cultural objects to Greece, while Bulgaria will receive the remains identified as those of Tsar Samuil, writes News.bg.

The memorandum was signed by the Ministers of Culture of the two countries, Lina Mendoni and Evtim Miloshev. According to official information, the 48 objects originate from the monastery “Panagia Ekosifinisa“, the monastery “Timiou Prodromo“ near Serres and the Metropolitanate of Serres and Nigrita. They were brought to Sofia in 1917, during World War I, and were subsequently stored or exhibited in the National History Museum of Bulgaria.

In exchange, Greece will hand over to Bulgaria the remains discovered in 1965 by archaeologist Prof. Nikolaos Moutsopoulos during excavations of the Basilica of “Saint Achilles“ on an island in the Small Prespa Lake. They have been identified as belonging to Tsar Samuil, who ruled Bulgaria from 997 to 1014. Along with them, the other anthropological material found in a total of four sarcophagi in the basilica will also be handed over.

It was the wording and scope of the agreement that caused discontent in Greece. According to Greek media reports, archaeologists familiar with the years-long negotiations believe that cultural assets of archaeological and historical value should not be subject to such an exchange.

Archaeologist Michalis Lihunas described the agreement as humiliating and questioned the decision to hand over only 48 items. He also recalled the failed negotiations between the two countries in 2014, when a Greek delegation visited Sofia in connection with the issue of cultural assets transferred from Greece to Bulgaria.

The chairman of the Association of Greek Archaeologists, Yannis Karliampas, also raised legal questions about the possibility of archaeological materials being transferred to another country through such a mechanism. According to him, the relics that Greece considers illegally exported should be returned, and not be part of a limited exchange.

The dispute also concerns cultural assets related to the Bulgarian occupation of parts of Northern Greece during World War II. Greek representatives insist that the issue of other relics, manuscripts and archaeological materials not included in the current agreement should remain on the agenda of bilateral negotiations.

The agreement itself specifically provides for the continuation of talks to identify other historical objects of mutual interest not included in the current arrangement.

The official handover of Tsar Samuil's remains is planned for October 3 at the Museum of Byzantine Culture in Thessaloniki, in the presence of the prime ministers of Bulgaria and Greece. After that, the remains will be transported to Sofia.