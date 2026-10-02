Pellegrini posts photo with Trump: We talked about energy, defense and investments

Slovak President Peter Pellegrini posted a photo with his American counterpart Donald Trump from the reception hosted by the US President within the framework of the 81st UN General Assembly in New York. Pellegrini attended the event during his visit to the US in September, BTA reports.

According to the Slovak head of state, he used the working dinner to have a “direct and frank conversation“ with Trump.

The topics discussed included energy, defense, investments, jobs and economic opportunities for both countries.

Pellegrini said that Slovakia and the US have potential to deepen their cooperation. He listed more investment, greater energy security, and a partnership based on mutual respect and common interests as priorities.

“It is time to take the partnership between Slovakia and the United States to a new level“, wrote the Slovak president, ending his post with the message: “Strong nations. Strong partnership. Strong future“.