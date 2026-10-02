North Korea denies planting mines that injured South Korean soldiers

North Korea has rejected South Korea's accusations that a North Korean mine caused the explosion in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that injured three South Korean soldiers, two of them seriously, on September 21. Pyongyang's position was presented by Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and disseminated by the state news agency KCNA, BTA reports.

Kim Yo-jong said that North Korea did not intentionally plant mines in the area and described Seoul's conclusions as “baseless“. It also rejected South Korea's demand that Pyongyang apologize for the incident.

However, South Korean authorities announced after a joint investigation with the UN Command that an active North Korean anti-personnel mine was discovered south of the military demarcation line. According to the South Korean side, it is "highly likely" that a mine laid by North Korea caused the explosion. The UN Command defined the incident as a violation of the armistice agreement that ended the Korean War.

Seoul has demanded that Pyongyang stop strengthening activities along the border and take responsible measures. North Korea, for its part, stated that the construction of facilities and strengthening the border are part of efforts to finally close it.

Kim Yo-jong also warned of retaliation if South Korean forces open fire on North Korean soldiers. The controversy over the explosion comes amid further deterioration in relations between the two Koreas and increased military activity along the border.