Alabama proposes naming new bridge after Trump

The new bridge over the Mobile River in Alabama should be named after Donald Trump, suggested by Republican Congressman Barry Moore. The idea is related to the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project, the construction of which began with the groundbreaking ceremony on October 2.

Moore proposes calling the facility the “Donald J. Trump Bridge - Gateway to the American Gulf“. “The new bridge over the Mobile River will change Mobile, Alabama and the entire Gulf Coast region“, the congressman said. According to him, this name would be appropriate for a project that reflects the development of the state and its role in the future of the United States.

The proposal was not made by Trump himself. The US president was in Mobile for a campaign rally, but available public statements confirm that the name idea was brought forward by Moore and supported by other Republicans in Alabama. A final decision on the name is pending.

The project is worth about $3.2 billion and includes the construction of a new six-lane cable-stayed bridge, roadway improvements and the expansion of the existing Bayway. The funding includes a federal loan of up to $2.52 billion under the US Department of Transportation's TIFIA program.

The facility is intended to relieve congestion on Interstate 10, ease traffic through the Mobile area and improve access to the port. The project has been discussed for years, and local officials have called the start of construction a milestone for Mobile and Baldwin County.

However, Trump's name is not the only proposal. Musician Jimmy Buffett, who grew up in the Mobile area, and baseball legend Hank Aaron were also mentioned in the debate. According to the Houston Chronicle, the Alabama legislature will have the final say on the name.

Sources: 1819 News, Houston Chronicle