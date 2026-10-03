Israeli forces shell Quneitra province in Syria

Israeli forces opened artillery fire on the demilitarized zone in Quneitra province, in southern Syria. The shells fell in the area near the “Al-Mantara“ dam, Al-Mayadeen TV reported. According to the media, there were no casualties among the local residents.

“There are no reports of casualties among the local residents“, the statement on the shelling said.

In parallel with the artillery shelling, Israeli soldiers carried out a search operation in the town of Ma'ariyah. Two young men were detained during the operation, Al-Mayadeen reports. The media outlet also reported that at least five Israeli attacks have been recorded in southern Syria in the past 24 hours.

Operations also in Quneitra and Daraa

The announcement comes amid new Israeli actions in the region. “North Press“ reported incursions, house searches and detentions in the provinces of Quneitra and Daraa. According to the media outlet, Israeli forces fired two artillery shells on the outskirts of the “Al-Mantara“ dam. The data was confirmed by Syrian state television.

A man was detained in the northern part of Quneitra during a search of several homes in the city of Hamidiya. In the western part of Daraa, Israeli soldiers searched homes in the village of Ma'ariyah after entering the area with more than 15 military vehicles.

Tensions remain high

Israeli operations in southern Syria have continued since late 2024 and include ground incursions, searches, detentions, the establishment of checkpoints and artillery shelling. Syrian authorities define the actions as violations of the 1974 separation of forces agreement.

There are currently no reports of casualties in the latest shelling near “Al-Mantara“. There has been no official Israeli position on the information about the operation and the detainees in the area.

Sources: Al Mayadin, SANA