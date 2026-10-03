The Ukrainian General Staff reported 164 combat clashes on the front since the beginning of October 2, with the most registered in the Konstantinovsky direction - 19. Pokrovskoye followed with 15 attacks, Yuzhno-Slabozhany and Gulyaypolskoye with 6 each, as well as Kupyanskoye with 5.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one missile and 60 air strikes were carried out. 176 guided bombs and 6230 kamikaze drones were used, and settlements and Ukrainian positions were shelled 1795 times.

Most intense fighting around Konstantinovka

Three attacks were reported in the Liman direction, two in the Aleksandrovskoe, and one each in the Slavyanskoe, Orekhovskoe and Pridneprovskoe directions. The data is from the report of the Ukrainian General Staff as of 22:00.

Separately, the head of the Presidential Office, Kirill Budanov, announced that over 26,000 bodies and remains of the dead had been returned to Ukraine as part of repatriation measures. However, a significant part of them has not yet been identified.

Changes in identification are being prepared

„A significant part of them remains unidentified“, said Budanov.

Budanov described the bureaucratic delays and violations of the rules in the forensic medical examination system as unacceptable. According to him, the problem was discussed at a meeting of the Coordination Council for the Protection of the Rights of Veterans, Families of the Dead, Prisoners of War and Those Missing Without a Trace.

It is planned to create an interdepartmental group to consider problematic cases in the identification of the dead. The work of forensic medicine bureaus will also be reviewed, especially in individual regions, and it is planned to attract additional international resources for DNA examinations.

“The government will adopt the necessary regulatory decisions in the near future“, Budanov said.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda