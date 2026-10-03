Drone sets fire to business center in downtown Dnipro

A jet drone caused a fire in a business center in the center of the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on the night of October 3. The roof of the building caught fire, and rescuers have localized the fire.

The attack was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Ganja, and the Air Force of Ukraine. According to preliminary data, no one was injured.

Dnipro Mayor Boris Filatov specified that debris fell into a parking lot near the city council building. According to local media, the explosion occurred at 11:09 p.m., and the Ukrainian Air Force reported the movement of a jet drone towards the city.

Previous attack injures three women

A few hours earlier, on the evening of October 2, Russian forces attacked Dnipro. Three women were injured in that attack. As of the time of publication, no other casualties were reported in the strike on the business center.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda