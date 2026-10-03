UKMTO: Unknown projectile hits oil tanker off Oman

A crude oil tanker was hit by an unknown projectile about 4 nautical miles east of Oman. The report was filed by the captain of the vessel, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Office (UKMTO) reported.

“All crew members are safe, and there is currently no evidence of an environmental impact“, the UKMTO reported, quoted by Reuters. No details of possible damage to the tanker have been published.

The name of the vessel was not given. It is not known what the origin of the projectile was, nor who was behind the attack.

The incident is the latest report of an incident with a commercial vessel in the Omani region. There is currently no information about injured crew members or an oil spill.

Sources: Reuters