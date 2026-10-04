Medical plane with 6 people on board disappears off Nantucket

A medical transport plane with six people on board has disappeared during a flight from Bermuda to Boston. The Gulfstream G100 was operated by the Canadian company Latitude Air Ambulance, and the US Coast Guard continues the search off Nantucket Island, Massachusetts.

The US Federal Aviation Administration has notified the Coast Guard after losing contact with the plane. It took off at 00:41 local time. According to FlightAware, the plane flew at an altitude of about 7,300 meters for most of the route, but within two minutes it descended by approximately 4,000 meters. The controllers then lost contact with the pilots.

Search continues off Nantucket

Coast Guard crews searched for the plane by air and water in the area south of Nantucket. Debris was later found, which was confirmed to be related to the missing machine. At the latest information, the search for the six people on board was continuing, with no survivors reported.

The plane was performing a medical transport from Bermuda to Boston. Latitude Air Ambulance is based in Ontario and operates air ambulances. Reuters reported that the company did not respond to a request for comment.

Canadian citizens were on board

Canadian Transport Minister Stephen MacKinnon said that Canadian citizens were on board. “We are closely monitoring the situation and working with the relevant authorities as search and rescue operations proceed,“ he wrote.

Bermudian authorities said they were in constant contact with their American counterparts and the families of the passengers. The cause of the plane's disappearance has not yet been determined.

Sources: BTA, Reuters, WCVB