Drone hits energy facility in Poltava region, 22,000 without power

A strike on an energy infrastructure facility in Poltava region left about 22,000 subscribers temporarily without power. According to Ukrainian authorities, an unmanned aerial vehicle hit the facility.

„A drone hit an energy infrastructure facility was recorded. As a result of the attack, about 22,000 subscribers were temporarily left without power“, said the head of the Poltava regional military administration, Vitaly Dyakivnych.

According to information cited by „Ukrainskaya Pravda“, specialists from the joint-stock company „Poltavaoblenergo“ are already working on restoring power supply. It is not specified when the repair work is expected to be completed.

At the time of the announcement, there are no reports of injuries. No details have been reported about the affected energy facility, the extent of the damage, or the area where supplies were interrupted.

Sources: Ukrinform