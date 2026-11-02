Tucker Carlson: US could launch nuclear strike on Iran

The administration of US President Donald Trump could launch a nuclear strike on Iran in the coming days, claims American journalist Tucker Carlson. According to him, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is putting strong pressure on Washington for such a step.

“Under pressure from Netanyahu, the Trump administration could launch a nuclear strike on Iran within days“, Carlson wrote in X. He pointed to Pickaxe Mountain — a deep underground site near the Iranian nuclear complex in Natanz as a possible target.

Carlson claims that the facility is protected by nearly 100 meters of rock and that conventional weapons cannot reach it. This, he said, leaves "a nuclear strike as the only option." These claims have not been publicly confirmed by the US government or the International Atomic Energy Agency.

What is known about Pickaxe Mountain

Pickaxe Mountain is located south of Natanz, about 225 kilometers from Tehran. Satellite analysis suggests that an underground facility is being built there, which may be located at a depth of between 80 and 100 meters. International nuclear inspectors have not been granted access to the site, so it has not been confirmed what exactly is inside.

The Associated Press reported that the facility remains unverified and that it is unclear whether Iran has moved centrifuges or other elements of its nuclear program there. Pickaxe Mountain has not been hit in previous US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

Trump talks about a conventional strike

On October 16, Trump said that the US could attack Pickaxe Mountain, but he explicitly ruled out using nuclear weapons.

“I would not use nuclear weapons. There is no need”, Trump said.

The president mentioned the possibility of using the MOAB bomb — the most powerful conventional bomb in the US arsenal. He stressed that it is not nuclear.

No final decision on new strikes

The Associated Press reported that US officials have warned several Middle Eastern countries to prepare for possible new military action against Iran after the US midterm elections. Diplomats say Trump has not made a final decision on whether to order new strikes.

In parallel with the military plans, Washington is discussing resuming negotiations with Tehran. Vice President J.D. Vance has sent a proposal to resume direct talks, in which Iran's nuclear program should be a main topic.

Sources: apnews.com, foxnews.com