US calls off search for medical plane after 66 hours

The US Coast Guard has called off the search for a Gulfstream G100 medical plane that went missing off the coast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, after about 66 hours. There were six people on board - four Canadians and two Bermudians. Their next of kin have been notified, the US Coast Guard said.

The plane, registration C-GRJP, was flying from Bermuda to Boston. Contact with it was lost at about 02:00 local time on October 3. The Federal Aviation Administration notified the Coast Guard after the plane went missing.

During the operation, rescue teams searched 4,445 miles, or about 7,100 square kilometers. Coast Guard aircraft and helicopters, rescue boats and New York National Guard forces participated in the search. Among the aircraft used were HC-144 “Ocean Sentry“ and HC-130 “Hercules“ aircraft, as well as an MH-60 “Jayhawk“ helicopter.

Wreckage Found

On October 4, search teams found debris near Nantucket that was previously identified as parts of a Gulfstream G100. At this point, rescuers had searched about 1,644 square miles, or nearly 4,300 square kilometers.

“The relatives of the missing have been notified“, the US Coast Guard said.

There has been no official announcement yet about any survivors or confirmed identities of any remains found. The causes of the incident are yet to be determined by the competent authorities.

Sources: RBC