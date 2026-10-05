Flash showed compact repeaters for "Shahed"

Sergey "Flash" Beskrestnov showed compact Mesh modems that can be used to build repeaters for "Shahed" drones. Beskrestnov is an advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the development of technological directions in defense.

He demonstrated two types of devices - a modem with a power of several watts and another with a power of several tens of watts. According to him, based on such solutions, a repeater can be built that will maintain contact with drones during their flight over Ukraine.

„All the enemy needs is the Internet and power“.

Beskrestnov pointed out that the small size makes it difficult to detect such equipment. According to him, a device of this type can be hidden in a private home, car or suitcase.

The advisor does not claim that the specific modems shown were found on Ukrainian territory, but explains what potential repeaters for „Shahed“ might look like. UNIAN published the demonstration on October 4.

Beskrestnov's appointment

Sergey Beskrestnov was appointed as an advisor to the President of Ukraine on the development of technological areas in defense by a decree dated July 17, 2026. In its publication, UNIAN linked the devices shown to the claim that Russian drones can receive communication during flight via repeaters located on the ground.

Sources: UNIAN