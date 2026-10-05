UN: Over 15,000 civilian casualties in Ukraine in 8 months

A total of 15,280 civilians were killed or injured in Ukraine in the first eight months of 2026, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk told the Human Rights Council in Geneva. The number is 55 percent higher than the same period in 2025.

The UN Human Rights Office figures include 2,222 civilians killed and 13,058 injured. This means that on average more than 400 people a week have become victims of the war. For comparison, in January-August 2025, 1,694 civilians were killed and 8,165 injured.

According to Türk, the increase in casualties is related to the intensification of Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure. The strikes have affected schools, medical facilities, residential buildings, railway infrastructure and shops. The UN also reports an increase in attacks on energy facilities, supermarkets and food processing plants.

“The war in Ukraine is a human rights disaster that is worsening every week“, said Volker Türk.

On the front line, Russian guided aerial bombs have killed or injured almost 2,500 civilians in the eight months. This is an increase of 62 percent compared to the same period last year. Turk called on countries that have influence over Russia to take action to achieve peace before the tragedy becomes even bigger.

UN also reports cases of sexual violence

The report lists 1,004 confirmed cases of conflict-related sexual violence committed between February 2022 and July 2026. The cases affected civilians and prisoners of war, with 89 percent of them attributed to Russian forces.

“With peace there must be responsibility,” Turk said. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Szybiga supported his call and said that countries that can influence Russia must implement it.

The High Commissioner's office has also interviewed prisoners of war from 36 countries held in Ukraine. Many of them have said they were tricked or deceived into joining the Russian armed forces.

Sources: The Kyiv Independent