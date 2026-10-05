Two dead, 35 injured in shooting in Georgia

Two people were killed and 35 were injured in a shooting at a neighborhood street rally in Vienna, Georgia. The incident occurred around 1:25 a.m. local time on October 4, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

Dooley County sheriff's deputies were patrolling the area when they heard gunshots. Initial reports indicate the shooting began in the 900 block of Pine Street. Upon arrival, officers found several people shot, and two men, ages 20 and 23, were found dead in the 600 block of the same street.

The victims were taken to several area hospitals. Authorities did not say how many of the 35 people had gunshot wounds or the severity of their injuries. According to local authorities, there were more than 1,000 people at the scene, and more than 50 shots were fired in at least two locations about a block apart.

“People were flying in all directions,” said Dooley County Sheriff Craig Peavey, describing the chaos that ensued after the shooting.

The gathering was held over the weekend of a Dooley County high school reunion. The school system, however, said the party was not a school event. The classes were scheduled to take place, with additional security measures in place.

Investigation Continues

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working on the case at the request of the Dooley County Sheriff's Office. Autopsies on the two victims will be performed by the bureau's medical examiner's office.

As of last report, no suspect has been arrested or publicly named. No motive has been announced for the shooting. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the Bureau of Investigation's Perry Regional Office.