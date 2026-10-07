AfD replaces idea of leaving EU with reform plan

„Alternative for Germany“ is considering dropping its previous demand for Germany to leave the European Union and the eurozone. Instead, the party is proposing a complete restructuring of both institutions, according to an internal strategy document reported by Germany's Welt and Reuters.

The document was prepared by AfD deputies in the European Parliament, the Bundestag and the German state parliaments. It was discussed at a meeting in late September, but published data does not indicate that the party has officially adopted a new main program.

Freer eurozone and more national powers

According to the proposals, the eurozone should be transformed into a looser union of sovereign states. Countries will be more responsible for their own debts, and the European Central Bank's ability to intervene will be limited.

The AfD proposes that the EU focus primarily on the internal market, external border protection, security and individual technology projects. The party also wants the possibility of national exceptions in migration, social and financial policy.

Among the proposals is a change in the way the European Parliament is formed. Instead of deputies being directly elected, they should be delegated by national parliaments.

Referendum if changes fail

The document states that if reforms are not implemented, German citizens should determine “Germany's future European and monetary policy“ through a referendum. Thus, the party retains the option of exiting European structures as a next step, but places it after an unsuccessful attempt at change from within.

The chairman of the AfD delegation to the European Parliament, René Aust, states that the document shows the party's "pro-European orientation". According to him, the AfD wants cooperation with neighboring countries, preservation of the free movement of goods and people, and common protection of external borders.

Deputy Peter Behringer presents the proposal in a different way. According to him, it is not a change of course, but a plan to implement the party's previous positions.

Difference from the previous program

The AfD program for the 2025 parliamentary elections states that Germany must leave the euro system, and if key reforms cannot be implemented, the party will also insist on leaving the EU. In August 2026, AfD leader Alice Weidel said that Germany should campaign to leave the eurozone.

The new proposal comes amid growing support for the party. According to polls published in early October, AfD is at around 30 percent, ahead of the conservative CDU/CSU bloc. In state elections in September, the party won first place in Saxony-Anhalt and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

Sources: welt.de