Russian drone hits Chernihiv city center: dead and injured

Two people were killed and 11 were injured in a Russian drone strike on the central part of Chernihiv, Ukrinform reported. Two minors were among the injured.

The head of the Chernihiv city military administration, Dmytro Bryzhinsky, reported that a drone strike was registered in the city.

„A drone strike was registered in the city. According to preliminary data, two people were killed and two more were injured. A fire broke out in shops“,

Brizhinsky said.

Later, he specified that four people were injured, including a child. The Chernihiv City Council then reported 11 victims, including two minors.

The strike damaged shops in the city center. Cars also caught fire. The details of the consequences of the attack were being clarified in stages.

Sources: ukrinform.ua