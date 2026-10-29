Zelensky issues stark appeal to West after deadly Dnipro train station attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the US, the European Union and the G7 countries to take new sanctions against Russia after a drone strike on a Dnipro train station. The attack killed 13 people and injured 13.

Zelensky said the Russian drone had hit a platform where a commuter train and a regular passenger train were stationed. He said all necessary emergency services had been dispatched to the scene. The Ukrainian railway operator specified that the strike hit the platform where a train was on the Dnipro-Zaporozhye route.

“Decisive and fair action is needed from America and Europe“, Zelensky wrote.

In his first message, the president indicated that 10 people were injured. Later, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Oleksandr Khanzha, reported 13 injured. Among them is an 11-year-old boy, and four people are in serious condition. The remaining injured are assessed as being in moderate condition and are hospitalized.

Zelensky demands tougher sanctions

The Ukrainian president linked the attack to the decision to ease sanctions against some Russian oligarchs and the Russian energy sector. He asked how many more "terrorist attacks" Russia had carried out since these changes and said that restrictions on Moscow and its military machine should not be eased while the war continues.

Zelensky insisted that the European Union, the United States and the G7 adopt new and stronger sanctions. He described the strike on the station as part of Russia's escalation and expressed condolences to the families of the dead.

Rescuers, medics and other emergency teams continue to work at the scene. The number of victims and injured may change as the services complete their work.

Sources: bta.bg, en.interfax.com.ua