Ukraine, Russia and the US are preparing a new round of talks, but expectations for peace are low

A serious breakthrough in the planned November talks between Ukraine, the US and Russia in Abu Dhabi is unlikely, said Bogdan Popov, an expert from the analytical center “United Ukraine”. According to him, the meeting will probably be devoted mainly to an exchange of positions, technical details and humanitarian issues.

The trilateral talks are expected to be held in the first half of November, but the exact date has not yet been announced. Volodymyr Zelensky said that preparations are continuing and that the meeting is expected to take place by November 10. The Associated Press reported that Washington is still waiting for developments on other international issues before a final timetable is set.

Technical issues instead of political solution

According to Popov, the parties will likely discuss possible mechanisms for the separation of forces and other technical elements that could be part of a future agreement. He pointed out that these topics have been discussed during previous meetings, but their elaboration could take months or years.

“The parties' positions are too different and it is very difficult to reach a common denominator“, Bogdan Popov said.

The expert did not rule out humanitarian outcomes from the meeting. Possible topics include the return of prisoners of war and assistance to people in areas occupied by Russia. In his opinion, such agreements would be a positive outcome for the Ukrainian side, even in the absence of a political breakthrough.

Differences between Moscow and Kiev remain

Popov believes that Russia continues to rely on a war of attrition and does not show readiness for a quick end to the conflict. He said that Moscow could use the diplomatic process to buy time and maintain pressure on Ukraine and its European partners.

The new round will be the third major stage of the US-backed talks in 2026. Representatives of Ukraine, Russia and the US have already met twice in Abu Dhabi in January and February, and then held talks in Geneva. These meetings did not lead to a significant political agreement.

So far, it has been confirmed that Washington, Kiev and Moscow are preparing a new trilateral meeting. It has not been confirmed when exactly it will take place and whether a ceasefire agreement will be reached.

Sources: uatv.ua, apnews.com