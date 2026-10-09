Civil guard killed in Russian attack in Ivano-Frankivsk

194 combat clashes were registered on the front in Ukraine from the beginning of October 8 to 22:00, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported. According to its data, Russian forces carried out 58 air strikes, used 177 guided bombs and 6288 kamikaze drones. 1729 shelling of settlements and positions of Ukrainian forces was also reported.

The most attacks were registered in the Pokrovskoye direction - 15. Next were the Gulyaipolskoye with 12 and the Konstantinovskoye with 11. The Limanskoye direction reported 8 attacks, the Kupyanskoye - 6, and the Yuzhnosdobodzhanskoye - 5. Two attacks were reported in the Slavyansk and Orekhovo directions, and one was reported in the Aleksandrovskoye direction.

Guard killed in strike on Ivano-Frankivsk

On the evening of October 8, a person died in Ivano-Frankivsk after debris from a downed drone fell on an administrative building. The deceased was a civilian guard, according to the city's mayor Ruslan Martsinkov and the regional governor Svetlana Onishchuk.

„There was an attack on Ivano-Frankivsk with a „Shahed“. Unfortunately, the debris damaged an industrial building and a civilian was killed – the guard who was guarding the building“, Marcinkov said.

According to the regional administration, air defense forces were operating in the area. After the debris fell, a fire broke out in the regional center.

The Air Force of Ukraine warned of an approaching drone to the Ivano-Frankivsk region at 22:41. Around 23:00, residents of the city heard explosions, and at 23:14 the air alert was canceled. The damage data is related to the fall of debris from a downed drone, according to the information provided.

Sources: pravda.com.ua