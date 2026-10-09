10 dead in prison riot in Mexico

Ten people have died and 16 inmates were injured in a riot at the “El Castillo“ prison near Mazatlan, in the Mexican state of Sinaloa. Among the dead are nine inmates and a family visitor, the Sinaloa Public Security Secretariat said.

“Following these events, the inter-institutional group took action to contain the situation. The prison is currently under control and the presence of authorities is maintained to ensure security at the site,“ the department said.

The injured inmates have received medical attention. A policing operation was carried out in the area, and visits by relatives were suspended after the incident.

Prosecutors clarify the causes

The Sinaloa state prosecutor's office has launched an investigation to determine how the clash broke out and the circumstances surrounding the deaths and injuries. There has been no official word yet on the cause of the riot, the weapons used or the number of people detained in connection with the incident.

Initial local reports indicated six dead and 15 injured, but authorities later revised the toll to 10 dead and 16 injured. Reports of the incident describe what happened as an internal clash at the prison complex, located south of Mazatlan.

Sources: br.investing.com, politica.expansion.mx, elpais.com