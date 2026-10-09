US Discusses Ship Deportations of Migrants

The administration of US President Donald Trump is discussing the use of ships to deport migrants to Central and South America. The plan is in its preliminary stages and no decision has yet been made on its implementation, The New York Times reported, citing US officials.

Talks on the idea have been ongoing for several weeks. Among the vessels being considered are ferries and the training ship Golden Bear, about 500 feet long, or approximately 152 meters. The ship was used by the “Cal Poly“ Maritime Academy in California, but ended its 30-year service as a training ship in the summer of 2026.

According to information from US officials, the Department of Defense has also sought ship companies in Europe. Possible routes would include countries such as El Salvador, Honduras and Venezuela. Sea voyages would last several days and would require a significant number of security personnel.

No clarity on conditions and legal basis

It is not specified whether migrants will be kept on board for the entire journey, how sleeping and medical care will be organized, and who will be responsible in the event of an incident in international waters. It is also not clear whether countries along the routes will agree to accept people deported in this way.

The use of ships can cost millions of dollars per trip, while deportation flights are significantly cheaper. The proposal could shift some of the cost and operational burden from the Department of Homeland Security to the Department of Defense.

“The Department of Homeland Security is evaluating all of our resources to increase efficiency and continue to fulfill President Trump's mission to ensure the security of the homeland,“ the department said. The Defense Department has not commented on the proposed scheme.

Claire Trickler-McNulty, a former senior immigration official, warned that transporting hundreds of people by sea raises questions about applicable law, jurisdiction, safety and security arrangements. She described the proposed idea as a potential use of “prison ships“.

Precedent since the 1950s

Maritime deportations have a controversial precedent in U.S. history. In the 1950s, ships were used to expel Mexicans in a campaign known as “Operation Wetback“.

In August 1956, an incident near the Mexican city of Tampico left 40 people dead and five drowned. The sea campaign was called off later that year. It is currently unknown whether the Trump administration will make the idea an official program.

Sources: gvwire.com, univision.com