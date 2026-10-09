The 2026 Nobel Peace Prize laureate is announced

The Norwegian Nobel Committee will announce the laureate or laureates of the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. The decision will be presented by the committee's chairman, Jørgen Vatne Fridnes, at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo.

The committee has not published an official list of candidates. According to the rules of the Nobel Foundation, the names of the nominees, as well as the discussions surrounding the selection, are not confirmed or denied for 50 years. Therefore, the names mentioned publicly are related to statements by alleged nominators or to media forecasts, and not to official information.

In the run-up to the decision, individuals and organizations related to international diplomacy, human rights and efforts to end conflicts have emerged among the possibilities discussed. US President Donald Trump also said he believed he deserved the award.

“I don't know what their decision will be“, Trump said, speaking about the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

His statement was quoted by Reuters, which noted that Trump has repeatedly stated that he should receive the prize. At the same time, there is no confirmation that he is among the nominees, since the committee does not disclose such data.

The prize will be awarded in December

The Nobel Peace Prize ceremony will take place on December 10 in Oslo. The monetary value of the 2026 award is 12 million Swedish kronor.

The Nobel Peace Prize is selected by a Norwegian committee, while the other Nobel prizes are awarded in Stockholm. The decision on this year's laureate will put an end to speculation about the candidates, but the reasons for the choice will only be presented at the official announcement.

Sources: apnews.com, marketscreener.com