Russian strikes have damaged a non-residential site in Rivne, as well as civilian infrastructure in Rivne region. Dormitories and residential buildings in the Sarny district have been affected, the head of the Rivne regional military administration, Alexander Koval, reported.

“According to preliminary information, no people have been injured“, Koval said of the attack in the regional center. He called on residents of nearby buildings to move at least 100 meters away from the site of the damage.

Later, several hits were also reported on a non-functioning enterprise in the Sarny district. The strikes also affected civilian infrastructure, including dormitories and residential homes. No data on casualties in this attack was provided.

180 clashes along the front

On October 12, 180 combat clashes were registered along the entire line of combat operations, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its report at 10:00 p.m.

According to the Ukrainian command, Russian forces carried out 67 air strikes, used 226 guided bombs and launched 5,650 kamikaze drones. 1,373 shelling of settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops was also reported.

The Pokrovskoye direction was the most active, where 23 attacks were reported. 15 attacks were registered in the Yuzhno-Slabozhany direction, 14 in the Konstantinovskoe direction, and 8 in the Gulyaipolskoe direction. 6 attacks were reported in the Limanskoe direction, and one in the Aleksandrovskoe direction.