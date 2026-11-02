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Recipe of the day: Ezogelin chorba - Turkish soup with red lentils, rice and bulgur

Recipe of the day: Ezogelin chorba - Turkish soup with red lentils, rice and bulgur

Easy step-by-step recipe

Nov 2, 2026 10:05 71

Recipe of the day: Ezogelin chorba - Turkish soup with red lentils, rice and bulgur - 1
Venelina Marinova Venelina Marinova Author at Fakti.bg

Ezogelin chorba is a thick Turkish soup, in which red lentils are combined with rice, fine bulgur, salsa and aromatic spices.

Required products:

  • 1 tea cup of red lentils
  • 2 tablespoons of fine bulgur
  • 2 tablespoons of rice
  • 1 medium-sized onion
  • 2 cloves of garlic
  • 1 tablespoon of tomato paste
  • 1 teaspoon of pepper salsa
  • 2 tablespoons of butter
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 7 teaspoons hot water or broth
  • 1 teaspoon dried mint
  • 1 teaspoon sweet red pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • Salt to taste
  • Lemon juice and hot pepper flakes for serving

Preparation method:

  • Wash the red lentils, rice and bulgur separately until the water runs clear. Let them drain.
  • Dice the onion into small cubes and mince the garlic.
  • Heat the butter and olive oil in a deep saucepan. Add the onion and sauté until soft. Add the garlic and stir briefly.
  • Add the tomato puree and pepper sauce. Fry for a few minutes, without letting them burn.
  • Add the lentils, rice and bulgur. Pour in the hot water or broth and salt.
  • When the soup boils, reduce the heat. Cook for about 30 minutes with the lid half-open, until all the ingredients are soft.
  • Blend the soup with a hand blender until desired smoothness. If it is too thick, add a little hot water.
  • Add the mint, paprika, cumin and black pepper. Let the soup simmer for about 5 more minutes.
  • Serve the ezogelin soup hot with lemon juice. Optionally, add hot pepper flakes or a drizzle of melted butter with mint.

For a coarser texture, you can skip the blending. Some recipes use only water or broth, while others add both types of sauce.

Sources: hthayat.haberturk.com, yemek.com, lezzet.com.tr