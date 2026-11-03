Ukrainian drones hit one of Russia’s five largest oil refineries

A fire broke out at the Yaroslavl Oil Refinery “Slavneft-YANOS” following a drone attack during the night of November 3. Before the explosions, an attack alert had been declared in Yaroslavl Region, while local residents reported loud explosions and a fire in the area of the facility.

According to ASTRA, cited by UNIAN, photos and videos posted by residents show a fire precisely on the territory of the plant on Moskovsky Prospekt in Yaroslavl. At least three hotspots were recorded. The information published so far contains no data on casualties, the extent of the damage or a possible halt in production following the latest attack.

The plant produces fuel for several Russian regions

“Slavneft-YANOS” has been operating since 1961 and processes around 15 million tonnes of crude oil annually. The facility produces gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, aviation kerosene, lubricants and other petroleum products.

Its products are supplied to Russia’s Central and Northwestern regions, as well as to Moscow Region. Airports and enterprises from the military-industrial complex are among its consumers, UNIAN reports.

The facility was also attacked in August and September

The Yaroslavl oil refinery has already been targeted by Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles this year. On September 17, Ukraine’s General Staff reported that a primary oil-processing unit had been hit. Following the attack, the facility halted processing because of damaged equipment.

Yaroslavl was also attacked by drones on August 6. At the time, open-source analysts linked reports of a fire to the city’s large oil-refining complex.

Sources: unian.net