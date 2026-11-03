Trump Urges Americans: Imagine I’m on the Ballot

United States President Donald Trump urged Americans to imagine that his name is on the ballot for the congressional midterm elections on November 3. In an interview with Fox News, he said that high Republican turnout was crucial to preserving his policies.

“Every time my name is on the ballot, as you know, I win. And we get 50% more votes than when I’m not on the ballot. So I’m just asking everybody to imagine that I’m running in this election. And in a sense, I really am,” Trump said.

He urged his supporters to vote for Republican candidates, even though the president himself is not a candidate for a seat in Congress. “Imagine I’m on the ballot. Do whatever you have to do, but we have to vote,” Trump said.

Warning over tax breaks

The president linked the outcome of the vote to the future of the measures adopted by his administration. In his words, a Democratic victory could lead to the repeal or alteration of tax breaks for tip and overtime income, as well as tax changes targeting older Americans.

Trump also pointed to provisions related to estate taxation for farmers and small-business owners. “Everything we’ve accomplished will be repealed,” the US president said.

His claim refers to the law he signed in July 2025. It provides temporary tax deductions for qualified tip and overtime income, as well as an additional deduction for people aged 65 and older. According to data from the Internal Revenue Service, the measures do not mean the complete elimination of all federal taxes on this income, but introduce specific deductions and limits.

The vote will determine control of Congress

On November 3, Americans will vote for all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the Senate’s 100 seats. The elections will determine which party will hold a majority in both chambers over the next two years.

Trump said Republicans would win “by a huge margin” if their voters went to the polls. He is turning the midterm vote into a referendum on the first years of his second term, presenting the choice of representatives and senators as an opportunity to preserve his legislative agenda.

Interest in midterm elections is traditionally lower than in presidential elections. That is precisely why Trump is insisting that his supporters vote as if he himself were once again a candidate.

Sources: foxnews.com, nbcnews.com, apnews.com