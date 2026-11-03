Horror in Kharkiv: Russian missile hits hospital with patients, dozens injured

Sixty-two people were injured in a Russian strike on a medical facility in Kharkiv during the night of November 3. An object in the Nemyshlyanskyi district of the city was hit, Mayor Ihor Terekhov and Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said.

According to Syniehubov, the strike hit the passageway between the wings of one of the medical facilities. The building of one of the medical departments was damaged.

“Medical assistance is being provided to everyone. 226 patients are being evacuated to other medical facilities,” Oleh Syniehubov said.

Ihor Terekhov уточни, че са избити над 1000 прозореца в сградата на болницата и в близките многоетажни жилищни сгради. Спешните служби работят в усилен режим, а на място продължава ликвидирането на последиците от атаката.

The injured have been admitted for medical treatment

The number of injured has risen to 62. Ukrainian authorities have not reported any fatalities in the strike on the medical facility. Information about the condition of the injured and the exact nature of their injuries has not been clarified.

The evacuation of 226 patients is being carried out because of the damage to the building. They are being transferred to other medical facilities while emergency teams work to secure and restore the affected sections.

Kharkiv subjected to a series of attacks

Kharkiv is regularly attacked with missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles. Residential buildings and civilian infrastructure have been damaged in the strikes, while civilians have been killed and injured.

Five people were injured in an attack on October 31, and around ten private houses were damaged. Two people were killed in a missile strike on October 26. On September 28, an attack with guided aerial bombs hit a high-rise building, injuring more than 20 people, including children.

Sources: unian.net, rbc.ua, 24tv.ua