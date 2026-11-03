Moscow strikes four locomotives in Ukraine with Geran drones

Russia’s Ministry of Defense stated that Russian servicemen had struck four locomotives in Ukraine with Geran unmanned aerial vehicles. According to the ministry, two of the strikes were carried out near Sumy, one near the settlement of Komsomolske in Kharkiv region, and the fourth in the Dnipro area.

“The Ministry of Defense has published footage of specialists from unmanned systems units striking four locomotives using Geran unmanned aerial vehicles,” the Russian statement said.

Moscow claims that the locomotives were being used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces. The statement provided no information about fatalities or injuries, nor did it specify whether rail traffic had been disrupted. No details were provided about the nature of the damage caused.

On October 29, a Russian jet-powered drone struck a platform at the railway station in Dnipro. A passenger train traveling on the Dnipro–Zaporizhzhia route was nearby. According to Ukrainian authorities, 14 people were killed and another 14 were injured in the attack. The Ukrainian Air Force stated that four jet-powered attack unmanned aerial vehicles had been used, three of which were shot down, while one reached the station.

At the beginning of August, Ukrainian Railways also reported a strike on a locomotive of the Sumy–Kyiv train. The passengers and crews were evacuated, and according to the Ukrainian side, there were no fatalities. In September, new attacks on trains and railway equipment in Sumy region were reported.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, interfax.com.ua, en.interfax.com.ua