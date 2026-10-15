Russian strike damages apartment building in Odessa

Russian forces struck a multi-story apartment building in Odessa on the evening of October 14. The facade, windows and doors of the building were damaged, and one apartment was partially destroyed. No injuries were reported.

“The facade of the building was damaged, an apartment was partially destroyed, windows and doors were broken“, reported the head of the Odessa regional military administration, Oleg Kiper.

According to the head of the Odessa city military administration, Sergei Lisak, the most serious damage was to an apartment on the 17th floor. According to preliminary data, there were no people in it at the time of the strike. Rescuers, police and medics worked on the scene, and the building was examined for additional damage.

The attack was carried out during an air raid

The air raid in the Odessa region lasted from 22:40 to 23:18. The Ukrainian Air Force warned of jet drones moving over the Odessa region and towards the interior of Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda, Suspilne Odessa and Vgorod confirm the data on the damage to the apartment building and the lack of information about injuries. At the time of publication of the reports, no further details were announced about the extent of material damage or the subsequent accommodation of affected residents.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, suspilne.media, od.vgorode.ua