Zelensky urges US not to side with Russia: 'We need honesty'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged his country's allies to show honesty in its war with Russia and asked the United States not to side with the "aggressor", Agence France-Presse reported, quoted by BTA.

His appeal comes amid renewed tensions in relations between Washington and Kiev. Zelensky stressed that Ukraine expects its partners to support efforts to protect the population, end the war and ensure the country's security.

“We need HONESTY from our partners regarding this war: it is important for everyone in America to side not with the aggressor, but with our efforts to protect people's lives, end this war and ensure our security“, the Ukrainian president wrote on the social network Ex.

Zelensky wrote the word “HONESTY“ in capital letters, following the style of US President Donald Trump.