The continuation of the US military operation against Iran could affect the domestic political balance in the US and have consequences for Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections for Congress. This opinion was expressed by Russian political scientist Andrei Manoilo on the air of the Belarusian television channel “Pervyy informatsionny“.

Manoilo commented on the position of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on the possible consequences of the conflict between the US and Iran. According to the political scientist, Lukashenko views the situation not only through the prism of military actions, but also their potential impact on American domestic policy.

„Alexander Grigoryevich speaks very far-sightedly about the consequences of the US military adventure in relation to Iran. Especially considering that the midterm elections for Congress are not far off", Manoilo said.

According to him, a possible defeat of President Donald Trump and the Republicans in the elections could significantly change the balance of political forces in Washington.

„And this balance will tilt precisely towards the opponents of the military adventure with Iran", the Russian political scientist believes.

Manoilo also points out that Lukashenko's statements, in his opinion, show an ability to assess the development of the situation in the longer term and take into account the peculiarities of the American political elites.

The statements are an assessment of the Russian political scientist, and not a forecast supported by sociological data presented in the publication on the attitudes of American voters.