Yellow circles on the roads: what they mean for drivers

Yellow and neon green circles have appeared on streets in Germany and Austria, including in Düsseldorf, Berlin, Karlsruhe and Villach. The marking is part of traffic calming measures and increases awareness, but is not an official road sign. This means that the circles themselves do not introduce a new speed limit and are not grounds for a penalty.

The idea is that the bright color and unusual shape will change the way the driver perceives the street. In some sections, the circles are combined with bollards, flower pots and other elements that visually or physically narrow the lane. This means that drivers have to slow down and pay more attention, without additional prohibition signs.

What are the results in Austria

In Villach, yellow circles have been placed along a 2.4-kilometer stretch of a residential area, where around 3,000 cars were registered in 24 hours. The project costs 14,500 euros and is monitored by the Road Safety Board.

“The color scheme of the road leads to lower speeds and higher concentration“, says Klaus Robach from the organization. According to data cited by the Austrian public media ORF, similar projects in Vienna and Graz have reduced speeds by 2-3 km/h. A more significant limitation of the highest speeds has also been reported.

The local authorities in Villach are considering the possibility of extending the measure to other parts of the city if the results of the test section are confirmed.

What drivers should do

The yellow circles do not cancel restrictions, traffic lights, the right of way or other road markings. Drivers must comply with official signs and the specific road situation. If the circles are combined with bollards or other obstacles, crossing must be done with increased caution and with sufficient lateral distance.

The measure does not have uniform rules valid for all European countries. “There are no clear rules for yellow dots that are enshrined in law“, says Patrick Boschitz, head of legal advice for ÖAMTC in Carinthia. According to him, this can lead to confusion for drivers who are not familiar with the area.

Therefore, when encountering such markings, the driver should not seek special permission or prohibition related to the color. The practical meaning is a signal for increased caution and lower speed, while only the current road signs, markings and restrictions remain legally binding.

Sources: focus.de, kaernten.orf.at, swr3.de