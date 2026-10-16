Development at the "Dupka" in Studentski Grad is limited to 26 meters

The development of the terrain of the so-called "Dupka" in Studentski Grad will be limited to 26 meters, or about eight floors. The Municipal Expert Council for Territorial Development adopted a draft amendment to the Detailed Development Plan, but its final approval is pending with an administrative act of the Mayor of Sofia Vasil Terziev.

The terrain is located in the immediate vicinity of "8 December" Street. The new plan replaces the initially planned construction of a building with a height of 75 meters, or about 25 floors. According to the Sofia Municipality, this brings the parameters into line with the General Development Plan of Sofia.

How the street was closed

The history of the terrain begins with an investment intention from 2019, when development documents were approved, allowing for a 75-meter-high building. This was in contradiction with the current General Development Plan, which provides for a maximum height of 26 meters for the relevant area.

Excavation works began in 2021 and led to the compromise of the adjacent terrain, the collapse of part of the sidewalk and the endangerment of the roadway. Construction was stopped, but the excavation remains, and part of "8 December" Street is closed to traffic.

In the same year, the Sofia Municipal Council commissioned an official amendment to the development plan. Court appeals, objections from the owners and lengthy administrative procedures followed.

Four properties and new construction parameters

On June 9, 2026, the mayor of Sofia commissioned the official development of the new plan. It envisages the separation of four regulated land properties with the possibility of residential and public service functions, shops, offices, a hotel and other permissible activities.

The project has been communicated to the interested owners, and no objections have been received within the statutory deadline. The mayor of the „Studentski“ district also agreed with him.

„The adoption of the new PUP is a key step, but not a final solution to the infrastructure problem“, the Sofia Municipality said.

After the final approval, administrative and technical procedures must be implemented to strengthen the excavation and the adjacent terrain. The goal is to restore the compromised street infrastructure and safely open the closed part of „8 December“ street.

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