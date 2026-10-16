European media praise CSKA and Levski

Despite not winning their matches, CSKA and Levski received positive reviews in the European media after their matches in the club tournaments. CSKA lost 1:2 to Monaco in Sofia, and Levski finished 1:1 as a guest of NEK Nijmegen.

CSKA made it difficult for Monaco after the break

The Spanish newspaper AS described the match as “very difficult” for Monaco. The French team took the lead early through Paris Brunner, and Ansu Fati doubled the lead before the break. However, CSKA then changed its behavior and began to put the opponent under serious pressure.

AS noted that the hosts deserved a goal even before the break, and their high press made it difficult for Monaco to move the ball. CSKA scored through Joel Zwarts in the second half and kept the intrigue until the end.

“This is a great victory“, said Monaco coach Philippe Luis, quoted by Monaco Life. The media defined the success as an important start to the European campaign and emphasized that the team endured a difficult atmosphere during their visit to Sofia.

For Ansu Fati, the match also has personal significance. The Spaniard returned to the starting lineup and scored his first goal for Monaco after a long period out of the lineup. According to AS, his goal gave the French team peace of mind at a time when CSKA began to increase the pressure.

Levski left a good impression in Nijmegen

The Dutch media NOS drew attention to the strong start of NEK and the atmosphere at the “De Goffert“ stadium. The hosts attacked aggressively, and their enthusiasm was transmitted to the stands. However, Levski managed to take the lead through Reynaldo and put NEK in a position to catch up.

NOS pointed out that the Dutch team created several good chances, but Levski was more effective with his opportunities. After the break, NEK increased the pressure, but goalkeeper Svetoslav Vutsov made several decisive saves.

According to Goal, NEK was the better team in large periods of the match, but Levski showed organization and danger on the counterattacks. The publication also highlighted the key role of Vutsov, who prevented a possible second goal for the hosts in the final minutes.

The draw brought Levski its first point in the main phase of the Europa League. In the next round, on October 22, the Bulgarian team will visit Viktoria Plzen. On the same day, CSKA will play as a guest of Nordsjaelland in the Conference League.