Russia will respond “destructively“ and with all available means to armed aggression against the Kaliningrad region, and a possible war will be very short. This was stated by the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, quoted by TASS.

“Any act of armed betrayal against the Kaliningrad region will be met literally with a destructive response, using all available means, and the war will be very short“, said Zakharova. She issued the warning to Warsaw and other military strategists, citing previous statements by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The reason is NATO's new concept

Moscow's reaction followed a statement by the head of NATO's Military Committee, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, that the Alliance has no intention of blocking the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad. The area is located between Poland and Lithuania on the Baltic Sea.

Zakharova questioned this assurance and linked it to the report “Theory of Victory: How We Can Achieve Military Success in Deterrence and Defense Against Russia“, presented on October 12 by NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Alexus Grinkevich.

The concept describes how NATO would act in a possible conflict with Russia, with publicly presented elements including blocking an initial attack, limiting a follow-up attack and weakening the military system that supports it. Grinkevich stressed that the Alliance is preparing for defense and deterrence, not for starting a war.

Moscow wants clarification of the plans

“Let's assume, although it is hard to believe, that the admiral is not hypocritical this time. Then what plans are being developed?“, Zakharova asked.

At the moment, there is no public confirmation from NATO that the Alliance is planning a blockade of Kaliningrad. The concept presented by Grinkevich is a general framework for deterrence and defense, and not a declared operational plan for actions against the Russian enclave.

Sources: focus-news.net, apnews.com